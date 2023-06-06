Marlene (Leu) Stotz-Rozell (1935-2023)

Marlene (Leu) Stotz-Rozell (87) of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on June 5, 2023, at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

Born December 28, 1935, near Archbold, Marlene was the daughter of Wilson and Edith (Nofziger) Leu. She married Kenneth Stotz in 1955 and they lived on a farm in rural Edgerton, raising their four children. Besides her role as devoted mother, Marlene was employed for 20 years at Robinair (Montpelier and Angola) and as deputy recorder at the Williams County Recorder’s office, retiring in 2006. She was a member of Archbold Evangelical Church.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Roy Rozell, who she married in 2001; her children, Larry (Mitch) Stotz of Palm Springs, Lori (Doug) Bernath of Archbold, Max (Karen) Stotz of Skiatook, OK, and Monty (Christie) Stotz of Edgerton; six grandchildren, Zak (Megan) Bernath, Kailah (Justin) Scott, Alex (Brooke) Bernath, Keysto Stotz, Miranda Stotz, and Vanessa Stotz; great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Kendall, and Kinsley Bernath, and Vera Bernath; her sister, Dorthy Lersch, and sister-in-law, Alice Leatherman; along with Roy’s children, Chris (Tom) Kirk and Denise (Phil) Muehlfeld, and their families; numerous nieces, nephews, and her many cousins with whom she shared a special bond.

She was preceded in death by both parents, her infant brother, Donald Leu, her brother Lowell Leu, and brothers-in law Marvin Storrer and Dave Lersch, Sr.

Marlene was proud of her heritage, loved her family, and was ready to walk into the arms of her precious Lord.

Visitation will be at Archbold Evangelical Church on Thurs, June 8 from 2:00 – 6:00 PM. Following a private burial at Lauber Hill, a celebration of life service will take place at Archbold Evangelical Church on Fri, June 9, starting at 11:00 AM, followed by a light meal.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or to the nonprofit organization of your choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.