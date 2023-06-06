David Armstrong (1946-2023)

Born In Fayette, Ohio

Veteran

David Lee Armstrong, age 76, of Carthage, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Moore Regional Hospital, surrounded by his family.

David was born in Fayette, Ohio, on September 30, 1946, to the late Leo Armstrong and Irene Riddle Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Armstrong.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He spent most of his career as an electrician at GM Powertrain Defiance Foundry in Ohio.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend, who always had time for a cup of coffee and a chat.

He was a hard worker who cared deeply for his family and his dog Dutchess. His laugh and good humor will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dawn Brogan Armstrong; daughters, Kristine Prisk of Ohio, Jen Armstrong (Glen Mannering) of Massachusetts; sisters, Margaret (Fred) Berg of Florida, JoAnn (Jim) McLaughlin of North Carolina; brother Freddy Armstrong of Ohio; step grandchildren, Owen Prisk and Mason Prisk of Ohio; and many loving nieces and nephews across the country.

Visiting hours will be held at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette, Ohio, on Friday, June 9, from 2 to 6pm. A private family graveside service to be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Morenci, MI.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes for donations to be made in David’s honor to Moore Humane Society in Carthage, NC, or your local animal rescue.