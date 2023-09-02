Dakota Merritt (2003 – 2023)

(Enjoyed Paint-Ball Guns & Working On Cars)

Dakota Scott Merritt, age 19, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Dakota attended Wayne Trace High School and then graduated from Delphos High School and Vantage Career Center.

After graduating, he pursued his career as a millwright welder for Moore Welding in Leo, Indiana.

Dakota enjoyed paint-ball guns, working on cars and motorcycles, fishing and spending time with his loved ones.

Dakota was born on December 4, 2003 in Brandon, Florida, the son of Dana Treesh.

He is survived by his mother; brother, Brian (Rachal Herman) Merritt, Jr. and sister, Mardeena (John Marshall) Merritt among other family.

A private ceremony to honor and celebrate Dakota’s life will be held at a later date.

Krill Funeral Service 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements.

The family requests any memorial donations be made to a Go Fund Me in Dakota’s honor at https://gofund.me/4cac303c To leave a message or share condolences with the family, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com