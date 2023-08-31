Dale Leu (1934 – 2023)

(1951 Graduate Of Archbold)

Dale E. Leu, 89, of Archbold passed away at Fairlawn Haven on August 28th, 2023. Dale was born on January, 30th, 1934, the son of Elmer and Etta (Lauber) Leu.

He graduated from Archbold High School in 1951 and then soon was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Alaska.

Upon returning to Archbold, he operated Jim and Dale’s IGA with his friend and business partner, Jim Ziegler, which they ran together until Dale’s retirement.

Dale was a friendly fixture at the IGA for over 30 years, keeping up with the latest Archbold sports news and whistling from aisle to aisle.

After retirement, he especially enjoyed driving the horse and buggy for guests at the Sauder Village.

On June 21st, 1959, Dale made the best decision of his life and married Lynne (Bourquin) Leu and they had recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary.

They were members of the Archbold United Methodist Church for over 60 years and Dale enjoyed driving donations to the Red Bird Mission in Kentucky.

He enjoyed lifelong loves of harness horses, playing euchre with friends, fishing trips to Canada, Archbold sports and all things Ohio.

He and Lynne enjoyed over 20 snow-bird winters in Arizona and Florida and shared adventures and trips with family and friends.

Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lynne (Bourquin) Leu; 2 daughters, Connie (Stephen) Deaton of Hockessin, DE and Becky Leu of Fort Myers, FL; 2 granddaughters, Madeline Deaton of Los Angeles, CA and Lydia Deaton of Washington, DC.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Herman Leu.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, October 7th at 11:00 at the Archbold United Methodist Church with Pastor David David officiating. A time for visitation and a lunch will be held in the church fellowship hall following the service. The family will be holding a private internment.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice or the Archbold United Methodist Church.

