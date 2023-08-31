Michael Boesch (1941 – 2023)

(Volunteered With Bryan Kiwanis Club)

Michael Joseph Boesch, 81, passed away on August 27, 2023. Son of Mary Agnes (Bowe) Boesch and Jerome J. Boesch of Columbus, OH.

Survived by his wife of 60 years Ruth E. (Egger) Boesch, brother Thomas Boesch, his sons Aaron (spouse Samantha), Mathew (spouse Kristine), and Timothy (spouse Martin). Grandfather to Josh, Laura, Anna, Cameron, and Kaya Boesch. Great Grandfather of Joshua Ryan Boesch. His brother James Boesch preceded him in death.

Mike served in the United States Navy as an Aviation Electronics Technician on the first tour of aircraft carrier Ranger. He worked at the E.J. Thomas Co. in Columbus 1966-1970 before becoming partner/owner of K&R/Custom Cleaners and the local franchisee of ServiceMaster in Bryan, Ohio for 27 years.

Later he became the District Sales Representative for ADCO, Inc for 6 years prior to retirement.

Mike loved his family. He enjoyed meeting people and had a unique sense of humor and a kind soul.

For over 25 years he volunteered his time with the Kiwanis Club, International Fabricare Institute, and as president of the Downtown Merchants Assoc in Bryan.

He was on the parish council and finance committee for St. Partick’s Church in Bryan. In Columbus he cooked gallons of chili for the homeless community and ministered the eucharist at Riverside Hospital.

He enjoyed a broad array of hobbies like bowling, fishing, golfing, stain glass, and painting.

Friends may call 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm on Thursday August 31 at the Egan-Ryan Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 4661 Kenny Rd., Columbus, OH 43220. A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday September 1st at St. Brendan Catholic Church in Hilliard, OH.

Condolences may be left online at https://www.egan-ryan.com/obituary/Michael-Boesch

In lieu of flowers, a donation to St. Patrick School, 610 S. Portland St., Bryan, OH 43506 or to St. Brendan Catholic School, Hilliard, OH would be appreciated.