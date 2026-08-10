Gary D. Stubblefield (1945 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Ridgeville Corners)

Gary D. Stubblefield, age 80 years, of Ridgeville Corners, passed away early Sunday morning, Aug. 9, 2026 in his home.

He was born Dec. 26, 1945 in Noble County, Indiana, the son of William “Bill” and Kathryn (Ackerman) Stubblefield. He married Lorna Schweinhagen on Dec. 20, 1969 and she preceded him in death on Jan. 29, 2010.

He is survived by three children, Carmen (Ralph) Piercy of Walton, Indiana, Jason (Sarah) Stubblefield of Bryan and Andrew (Michelle) Stubblefield of Ridgeville Corners; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a niece, Jodie Mohler of Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lorna; a son, Craig, in 2002; and brother, James “Jim” Stubblefield.

Per Gary’s request there will be no services. www.ShortFuneralHome.com