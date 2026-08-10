Robert J. Brown (1941 – 2026)

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(1960 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Robert J. Brown, age 85, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Saturday night, Aug. 8, 2026 at Evergreen Healthcare Center, Montpelier, Ohio.

Bob was a lifelong farmer and a US Army veteran, serving from 1963-1965. He enjoyed coon hunting and was a member of the Williams County Coon Hunters Club.

Bob also enjoyed barrel racing quarter horses and traveling with his horse to contests all over the country.

Bob was born on July 20, 1941, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of the late Ira N. and Mable P. (Walters) Brown. He was a 1960 graduate of Montpelier High School.

Surviving Bob are his sisters, Pat Beck, of Montpelier, Ohio and Sandra Carter, of Pioneer, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carol Brown, of Bryan, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Nancy (Bill) Rammer; brothers, Kenneth (Ruth) Brown and George Brown and brothers-in-law, Bennie Beck and Carl Carter.

Honoring Bob’s wishes there will be no services held. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Bob’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions are requested to the Williams County Coon Hunters Club. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.