Dale Pushee (1927-2020)

Dale R. Pushee, 93, of Montpelier, OH passed away on December 3, 2020 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, OH. He was born on August 5, 1927 in Leesburg, OH to Harley and Ann Elizabeth (Purdy) Pushee.

Dale graduated from Montpelier High School in 1945 after which he enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard and was discharged in 1946. On January 22, 1949 Dale married Patricia P. Houk in Montpelier and she preceded him in death on July 4, 2019.

After his discharge from the Coast Guard, Dale worked as a contract milk hauler for Montpelier Creamery then Standard Oil Distribution in Montpelier, West Unity and Pioneer areas. He was recalled to the service, enlisting in the U.S. Navy at the Naval Air Station in Columbus.

Upon discharge he became the owner of a John Deere Industrial Dealership know as D-P Equipment Company in Camden in August of 1968 until 2018, retiring after 40 years. At one time, Dale also worked at ARO Corp in Bryan in the drafting department for several years prior to opening D-P Equipment.

For several years Dale was the owner and operator of Suburban golf course in Bryan, which sits on what used to be the Pushee family farm. He was instrumental in designing the golf course with the assistance of some good friends. Dale was a longtime member of West Bethesda Presbyterian Church.

Dale is survived by a son in-law Michael J. Douglass of Edon; three grandchildren Kyle (Kirsten) Douglass of Lausanne, Switzerland, Kevin (Bethany) Douglass of Edon and Katyann (Jared) Dick of Edon and one great grandson Logan Douglass.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Patricia, a daughter Christene Douglass in July of 2005, and one sister.

Dale will be laid to rest in a private service at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to West Bethesda Church.