Dale Rupp (1936-2020)

Dale John Rupp passed from this life to see Jesus on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after a brief illness. Dale was a devoted husband, wonderful father, as well as an adoring grandfather and great-grandfather.

He taught his children devotion, kindness, responsibility, and Christian morals. While he was not a man to voice his feelings, his family knew he loved them dearly.

Dale was born on April 20, 1936, to Reuben E. and Mable Elsie (Moss) Rupp in Morenci, Michigan. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1954 where he played football and was an FFA officer. In Dale’s younger years, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and farming with his father.

Dale was also involved in his church youth group and went to church camp nearly every year at Beulah Beach, where he met the love of his life, Pauline Phillips, when they were teenagers. They were married on February 22, 1958, in Wadsworth, Ohio, and she survives.

As an adult, Dale was an active member of the Bryan Alliance Church where he served as the assistant treasurer for a number of years. Dale worked several jobs but the vocation he most enjoyed was an over the road owner/operator. In retirement, he continued to drive for the Montpelier Auto Auction.

Dale and Pauline had four children and his children recall memories of their father teaching them to ride minibikes and sledding after winter snowfalls. Dale preferred to stay active in his later years and his favorite pastimes included reading, watching NASCAR, playing shuffleboard, spending the Winters in Florida, camping, family chicken BBQs, and helping his son farm.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his children: Cindy L. (Dan) Cairl, of Fremont, Indiana, Vicki S. (Gayle) Keppeler, of Edgerton, Ohio, Timothy D. (Pam) Rupp, of Bryan, and Beth A. (Bill) Bolin, of Wilmington, Ohio. Dale is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren (and two on the way), and one sister, Dorthy A. (Larry) Gruber, of Trinity, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter-in-law, Dawn Rupp.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Bryan Alliance Church with Pastor Logan Feller officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery near Bryan with Pastor Mitch Phillips, Dale’s nephew, bringing the final words.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, recommended social distancing and occupancy of the funeral home will be observed. The wearing of masks is optional, but encouraged. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection may share their condolences by phone, email, text message, or leaving a condolence on the funeral home website.

Memorials are requested to the Bryan Alliance Church or Cancer Assistance of Williams County.