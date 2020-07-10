Melba Mercer (1941-2020)

Melba I. Mercer, age 79, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 9:50 P.M. at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness. Mrs. Mercer was a devoted mother and grand mother who did home care and cleaning for the elderly in the Edgerton area.

She was an excellent cook and a wonderful mother, grandmother and friend to many and enjoyed playing card games, especially “Skipbo” with her grandkids.

Melba I. Mercer was born on April 11, 1941, in Zanesville, Ohio, the daughter of William J. and Anna (Beach) Barker. She married Burl T. Mercer on September 20, 1958, in Duncan Falls, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 15, 2009.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Boterf, of Edgerton, Marvin (Wendy) Mercer, of Edgerton, Saundra (Dale) Kramer, of Sherwood, Ohio, and Barry (Megan) Mercer, of Hamilton, Indiana; five grandchildren; three brothers, Charles, Ed, and Fred Barker; and one sister, Myrna Fesler. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Patty Harden and Clara Wickham, and two brothers, Richard and Keith Phillips.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton. Memorials are requested to the family.

Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the family will receive friends while observing social distancing precautions. Visitors are requested to use masks to prevent spreading the virus. Anyone showing any symptoms of infection are asked to please share their condolences by a phone call, email, text message, or leaving a condolence at the funeral home website.