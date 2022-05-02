Dale Stamm (1951-2022)

Facebook

Dale D. Stamm, age 70, of West Unity, passed away on April 27, 2022, in West Unity, Ohio. Dale grew up working with his father on the farm, and later ran the farm himself.

Dale was proud to have his son, Whitney, helping with operations on the farm in the present.

Dale was born on October 15, 1951, in Fulton County to the late Walter and Martha (Eicher) Stamm.

Dale married his wife, Leslie (Miller) Stamm, on August 11, 1972, and she survives. Dale loved being a farmer and he also enjoyed collecting muscle cars, especially Mopar.

Surviving Dale is his wife, Leslie; son, Kelsey (Emily) Stamm of Archbold; daughter, Audra (Mark Pope) Stamm of Oregon; son, Nickolas (Rafaella) Stamm of Stryker; daughter, Sarena (David) Jackson of Arizona; son, Whitney (Jacque) Stamm of West Unity; son, Collin (Catelyn) Stamm of Stryker; and daughter, Alexis Stamm of Montpelier. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren; sister, Pat Bondi of Archbold; and brother, Ed Stamm of Archbold.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Wyse; brother, Roger Stamm; and granddaughter, Maeve Stamm.

A memorial service for Dale will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice in Dale’s memory.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Stamm family.