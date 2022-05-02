Sally Thomas (1934-2022)

May 2, 2022

Sally A. Thomas, of Bryan, Ohio, died on April 27, 2022, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, after a brief illness.

Sally loved nature and enjoyed being outdoors, camping, raising animals and bowling.

She was also an avid archer, enjoyed hunting with her husband, Glen, and was a member of the Bryan Moose Lodge #1064.

Sally was born on October 6, 1934, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Elizabeth (Schuch) Shook.

She married Glen A. Thomas on August 16, 1958, in Bryan, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 2012.

Surviving are one son, Bruce (Martha) Thomas, of Bryan; two daughters, Bonnie Thomas, of Bryan, and Brenda (Joseph Davis) Spears-Thomas, of Edgerton, Ohio; three grandsons, Denver (Kelsey) Clark, of Columbus, Ohio, Cory Aldridge, of Culver City, California, and Chantz Spears, of Mesa, Arizona; two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Garrett Clark, of Columbus; and a nephew and niece, Sammy (Virginia) Shook, of Lake Tapps, Washington, and Margo (John) Morgan, of Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings, Max Shook, Rex (Margaret) Shook, Paul (Iris) Shook, Sam Shook, Phillip Shook and Laura (Samuel) Wineland; and one nephew, Steve Shook.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, with a memorial service to follow. Private interment will take place at Shiffler Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

 

