Damon Coressel (1996-2023)

Damon B. Coressel, age 26, of Edgerton passed away Monday, February 27, 2023.

He was a line leader working in the solar energy field. He was a member of Local #500 for several years.

Damon enjoyed participating in sports when he was in High School, riding dirt bikes and 4-wheelers with his son.

Damon B. Coressel was born on may 16, 1996, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of Amanda L. Lambert and David E. Coressel. He attended Fairview High School and 4 County Career Center.

Damon is survived by his son, Lukas Robert Coressel, of Bryan; mother, Amanda (D.J.) Curry, of Edgerton; father, David Coressel, of Sherwood; siblings, Dallas Curry, of Fort Wayne, Dalton and Jaidyn Coressel, both of Defiance; grandparents, Marlin and Christene Entenman, of Edgerton and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Louise Lambert; Jerry and Penny Coressel and a cousin, Madison Lambert.

Visitation for Damon will be held on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A time of sharing will be held beginning at 5:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in care of Amanda Curry for a Trust Fund for the benefit of Lukas Coressel.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.