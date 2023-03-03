John Lawrence (1948-2023)

John Wallace Lawrence, age 74, passed away Thursday, February 23, 2023 at his home. He was a US Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He earned the Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart for injuries sustained in combat.

John had been a member of the Angola Lions club and American Legion Post. He enjoyed watching birds and was an avid gardener.

John Wallace Lawrence was born on July 8, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Wallace and Hulda (Vincent) Lawrence.

John was a 1966 graduate of Bryan High School and attended Bowling Green State University. He worked for a time at the Williams County Soil & Water Conservation Service and the Sunset Inn Restaurant at Crooked Lake.

John is survived by his sister, Lesley W. Jones, of Brackettville, Texas; nieces and nephews, Audy (Julie) Coy, of McBain, Michigan, Nicky (Massimo) Fabiano, of Bryan, Michael Lawrence Jones, of Wappingers Falls, New York and Penny Lynn Jones, of Bernardo, New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Helen Coy.

Graveside funeral services with military honors will take place at Fountain Grove Cemetery on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. Military honors will be presented by the combined Bryan American Legion and VFW Posts Honor Guard and the US Army Honor Detail.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.