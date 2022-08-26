Dan Poynter (1956-2022)

Dan J. Poynter, age 65, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:13 A.M. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Dan worked for 32 years as a service technician and splicer for GTE and Verizon. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Communication Workers of America Local 4378.

Dan enjoyed mushroom hunting, fishing, woodworking, golf and time spent outdoors.

Dan was born on November 7, 1956 in Orlando, Florida, the son of Paul Cromwell and Tobitha Poynter. He married Lori F. Parke on October 9, 2004 in Bryan and she survives.

Dan is also survived by his children, Andrea (Liam Phillips) Poynter, of Ney, Austin (Joni) Poynter, of Pioneer, Jordan (Kailey Mattern) Poynter, of Kokomo, Indiana, Britton Poynter, of Bryan, Nathan (Becca) Parke, of Missoula, Montana and Nicole (Robert) Doster, of Bryan; seventeen grandchildren and a brother, Larry Poynter, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Durinda Filson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 28, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 29, 2022 at the funeral home at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to Cancer Assistance of Williams County or the Williams County Humane Society.

