Delores Boatwright (1934-2022)

Delores G. Boatwright, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:05 P.M. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at Bryan Care & Rehabilitation Center, where she was a resident.

Delores was a clerk at The Daily Bread for 6 years and had also worked as the front desk clerk at the Holiday Inn at Holiday City and as a secretary for the Williams County Extension Office.

She was a member of Grace Community Church. She loved flowers, especially roses, and enjoyed sewing and reading.

Delores was wonderfully optimistic, friends and family were a priority and babies always brought a warm smile to her face.

Delores was born on April 24, 1934, in Ridgley, Maryland, the daughter of Arthur R. and Loretta A. (Belvin) Dennis, Sr.

She married Guy Boatwright in 1970 in Akron, Ohio and he preceded her in death on May 11, 1993.

Delores is survived by her daughters, Marcia Peters, of Barberton, Beatrice Ann Hiltabidel, of Montpelier, Pamela Burns, of Bryan and Cheryl Thoenen, of Pocatella, Idaho; son, Glenn W. Thoenen, Jr., of Pocatella, Idaho, 16 grandchildren; 51 great grandchildren; 27 great-great grandchildren and her sisters, Jean and Bonnie. Delores is considered “mom” and “grandma” to many loved ones collected throughout the years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; former husband, Glenn Thoenen, Sr. and siblings, Zondra, Iola, Janice and Art.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Shiffler Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.