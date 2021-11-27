Daniel Asbury (1956-2021)

Daniel (Dan) Joseph Asbury of Wauseon, Ohio went to be with the Lord on November 22nd, 2021. Daniel was born November 2nd, 1956 in Toledo, Ohio. He married Sandra Burkholder on April 23rd, 1977.

Dan was an accomplished professional of 25 plus years in the insurance industry, obtaining the distinguished LUTCF designation along with numerous other accolades.

Dan was also a member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Dan was an active member of the Lion’s Club and was a respected member of his community, as he was loved by all who knew him.

Dan is survived by his loving wife of 44 amazing years, Sandi Asbury. He is also survived by his two admiring sons, Brad and Todd Asbury, along with their wives, whom he loved as his own daughters, Patience and Alison Asbury. Dan had two grandchildren whom he cherished; Gordon and Viviana Asbury, who knew him as “Papa”. Dan will also be dearly missed by his sister, Michelle Skeels of Lambertville, Michigan. He is survived by his brothers-in-law, Richard Burkholder, David Burkholder, and RobertSkeels. He is also survived and cherished by his sisters-in-law; Sharon Lillich and Patricia Cordes.

Dan was preceded in death by his father and mother, Floyd and Catherine Asbury, his brother, Jim Belcher, and his threebrothers-in-law, Mike Wells, Thomas Lillich, and Jerry Cordes.

Dan’s visitation will be held at Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon on December 1st, 2021 from 10:00-1:00 PM with his funeral immediately to follow at 1:00 PM. Burial will take place at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements.