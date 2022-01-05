Daniel Henry (1947-2021)

Facebook

Daniel Arthur Henry, 74, died unexpectedly on Nov. 25, 2021, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where he resided since 1999.

He was born April 15, 1947 in Defiance, Ohio, to Myrtle Marie Henry (Jackson) and Harold William Henry.

Daniel graduated from Bryan High School, Class of 1965, and went on to graduate from Defiance College in 1970.

He was married to Cindy (Hauger) Henry for 40 years. Daniel worked for Bryan Custom Plastics/Plastec as Plant Manager prior to his retirement.

Surviving are his children, Mark Henry and Madison Henry and granddaughter, Mercedes Henry.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Virginia Daugherty and brother, Harold Henry Jr. (Sonny).