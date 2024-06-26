Donald Whitman (1944 – 2024)

(Attended Bryan City Schools)

Donald L. Whitman, 79, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Don was born December 23, 1944, in Melbern, Ohio, son of the late Lawrence R. “Shorty” and Betty Jane (Kittredge) Whitman. He attended Bryan City Schools.

Don married Regina “Reggie” L. Zech on October 10, 1977, in Fancy Gap, West Virginia, and she survives. He worked as millwright at General Motors in Defiance, Ohio, for over 42 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a member of Calvary Community Church of Williams Center, and was involved in the UAW Local 211, Cruise-In Knights Car Club and the Bryan Corvette Club.

Don was a car guy, and in his younger years enjoyed drag racing his ’67 Firebird and then his ’69 GTO.

He was a skilled handyman and could build or repair just about anything he put his mind to. Don was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed deer hunting and fishing.

Surviving is his wife, Regina “Reggie” of Bryan; three children, Todd Whitman of Bryan, Kim (Jim Davis) Pringle of Bryan, and Kevin (Nicole) Whitman of Bryan; four grand-children, Brandy (Drew) Anthony, Brayden Whitman, Lilly Whitman and Brodie Whitman; two great-grandchildren, Zakary Russell and Zoe Russell; four siblings, Ruth (Marlin) Grimm of West Unity, Ohio, Bill Whitman of Bryan, Jack (Vickie) Whitman of Bryan, and John (Debby) Whitman of Montpelier, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Henry “Hank” (Penny) Zech of Defiance.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a son-in-law, Jim Pringle; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Whitman.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date at Calvary Community Church of Williams Center. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Calvary Community Church of Williams Center. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.