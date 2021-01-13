Danny Butler (1940-2021)

Danny D. Butler, 80, passed on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. He was born on June 28, 1940, in Rockford, Ohio, and was a son of the late Robert and Neva (Pond) Butler. Danny owned and operated Butler’s Bakery in Bryan, Ohio, for several years.

He worked at Ellison Bakery for 20-plus years, later retiring from there. He was a member of Coventry Baptist Church. Danny enjoyed fishing, baking, bowling, gardening, and most of all spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching Ohio State football and the Cleveland Browns.

Danny is survived by his sons, Greg (Mickie), Scott (Melinda) and Steve (Cathy) Butler; daughter, Beverly (Rick) Zuber; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Jerry (Kendra) and James (Becky) Butler; and sister, Connie (Bobby) Johnson.

Also preceding him in passing was his wife, Nancy Butler; brother, Larry Butler; and grandson, Joe Potter.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46819, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Auburn Village. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com.