Lee Stonestreet (1935-2021)

Lee William Stonestreet, 85, Kokomo, Indiana, passed away at 2:03 p.m., Thursday Jan. 7, 2021, at home. He was born May 26, 1935, in his parents’ farm house in Edon, Ohio. He was the son of the late William and Minnie (Luke) Stonestreet. He married Janice Beverly Towne in 1955, who survives.

Lee was a 1953 graduate of Edon High School in Ohio. He worked with his father running the Stonestreet Gravel Company when he was very young until deciding to go to college. He attended Tri-State University and graduated in 1960 with a mechanical engineering degree.

Lee and Jan moved to Kokomo with their three young children in 1966. He worked for Syndicate Sales, Stellite and sold insurance before taking a position at Grissom Air Force Base.

Lee was a key engineer for Grissom during the Cold War. He was also a leader for the realignment process for Air Force bases across the nation when they were deactivating.

During his career, he also received his master’s degree from Ball State University and was a graduate of the Air Force Air War College. For his efforts in base realignment, he received the Air Force Meritorious Civilian Award. He retired at the age of 80 after 41 years of incredible work for the United States Air Force.

Lee enjoyed shooting sports of all kinds and at one time was the Class D state champion in skeet. He was very active in the NRA and Izaak Walton League. Lee never turned away from a challenge but met it head on whether at home, work or as a leader in the organizations he belonged to.

Along with his wife, Janice, Lee is also survived by his children, Robin (MaryEllen) Stonestreet, Evansville, Cheryl Stonestreet, Indianapolis, and William “Bill” (Andrea) Stonestreet, Kokomo; his much-loved grandchildren, Marie Broyer, Anna (Matt) Reedle, James Stonestreet, Ariel (Josh) Byers and Teresa Stonestreet; and great-grandchildren, Keagan Held, Aisley Byers and Arlen Byers; and sister, Janice Oman, Fort Wayne, Indiana; along with two nieces and two nephews.

Lee was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Bruce Stonestreet and Ruth Houtz; and his best friend and shooting buddy, grandson, William “Will” Stonestreet.

The Stonestreet family would also like to express their heartfelt thanks to Ascension Hospice at Home and their very special caregiver, Kerri.

A private funeral service was held on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 with Pastor Murphy officiating. Burial followed in New London Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Lee’s memory to the Will Stonestreet Memorial Scholarship Fund in honor of his Grandpa Lee.

