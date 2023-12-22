Danny Schang (1948 – 2023)

(Graduated From Archbold High School In 1966)

Danny Ray Schang, age 74 years, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday evening December 19, 2023 at the Fulton County Health Center.

He was born December 29, 1948, in Wauseon, the son of Robert and Velma (Schroeder) Schang. A 1966 graduate of Archbold High School, he then married Sharon Dilyard on February 17, 1967, and she survives.

He worked at the former Young Spring and Wire for 19 years then drove truck for Dave’s Sand and Stone, retiring in 2010.

He was an avid football, baseball, and NASCAR fan. Danny loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; two sons, Tracy Schang of Wauseon and Travis Schang of Archbold; a daughter, Haley Bentley of Archbold; six grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, Nathan, Jazmyn, Gunther and Rutley: five great-grandchildren, Maddie, Lucas, Mason, Ollie, and Lakeleigh; and two brothers, Randy Schang and Toby Schang both of Archbold. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will have a private burial service at Johnson Cemetery. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Danny R. Schang, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.