Bryant Blosser (1988 – 2023)

(Archbold Resident; Pettisville Graduate)

Bryant Andrew Blosser, age 35 years, of Archbold, passed away peacefully December 20, 2023 at Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice after a long courageous battle with diabetes.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sam Blosser; brother, Jordan Blosser; and grandmother, Martha Boysel Kindle.

He is survived by his mother and step-father, Shearon and Olatunji Olaitan; brother, Torin Blosser; sisters, Chandra and Kaija Blosser; grandparents, Wayne Boysel, Judy Blosser and Perc Blosser and Becky Tyson; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Bryant was a graduate of Pettisville High School. He played baseball and drums in the band. He was a longtime member of 4H, showing many times at the Fulton County Fair. He was an avid gamer. He courageously opened his own business dealing in Magic Cards.

The family would like to thank CHP Hospice of Defiance, K&P Transportation of Defiance, Home Health RN’s and Austin for his many hours of support and friendship.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date so all families can spend Christmas with their families. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Bryant Andrew Blosser, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.