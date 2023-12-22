Ellen Frey (1934 – 2023)

(Resided In Rural Wauseon)

Ellen Frey, 89, of rural Wauseon, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her sleep on December 19, 2023. Ellen was born May 8, 1934 in Continental, Ohio to Ernest and Maye (Shenk) Prowant (both deceased).

She attended Continental Public School. She attended Mt. Pleasant Mennonite Church and accepted Christ as a child.

Ellen joined West Clinton Mennonite Church after she was married and was an active member until she was physically limited and no longer able to attend.

She married Richard E. Frey (deceased) on June 4, 1955. They were blessed with 5 children. Ellen lived the last 55 years of her life on their family farm in rural Wauseon supporting her family with farm activities.

Ellen supported her children by attending many activities during their youth. Ellen worked at the Barn Restaurant, Archbold, for many years. Her time at home was full of taking care of a large garden and preserving food for her family.

Ellen’s love language was to be of service. If you came to her home, you were usually offered some kind of snack or a cup of coffee/tea.

Ellen was happiest when her family was gathered around her large table laughing and sharing stories. You could catch her with a smile on her face observing all the craziness.

Ellen enjoyed sewing and crafting many projects. Her children and grandchildren were the recipients of handsewn clothing or other craft items. Ellen was an avid letter writer.

If you had the privilege of receiving a letter from Ellen, you knew how she was spending her time and all that her family was doing as well.

Her letter writing was a gift and she enjoyed sharing with others through her letters. Ellen worked hard this year to get her 2023 Christmas greetings/letters addressed and sent early. She continued with things that were important to her for as long as she could.

Ellen was preceded in death by, her parents, husband, infant son (Wendell), adult son (Jack), twin sister, Evelyn Frey, sister and brother-in-law, Martha (Carl) Frey, and brother, Carson Prowant.

Ellen is survived by her son, Richard “JR” (Angie), daughter-in-law, Carol (Jack), son, Fred (Elaine), daughter, Mary Jane (MJ), brother-in-law, Merle (Evelyn) Frey and sister, Linda (Jim) Allen. Ellen has six grandchildren: Alex (Tanner), Katie, Lincoln (Allison), Dominic (Nicole), Sarah and Hannah. She also has four great granddaughters: Braelynn, Logan, Abigail and Remi with a great grandson expected in March 2024.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 28, at 11 AM at West Clinton Mennonite Church. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 4-7 PM. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangement.

The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Hospice or West Clinton Mennonite Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

