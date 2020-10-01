Rene Carteyn (1931-2020)

Rene J. Carteyn, 89 years, of Lewisport, Kentucky and formerly of Grand Rapids, Ohio and Bryan, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation, Mayfield, Kentucky. Rene was born April 1, 1931 in Bryan, Ohio the son of the late Rene and Lillian (Cooley) Carteyn.

He worked at Schultz Homes as an engineer and supervisor for 38 years. Rene enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his free time, Rene loved to hunt turkey and deer.

Rene was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Della Carteyn. He is survived by his wife, Juanita Johnson; stepson, Jeffery (Sharon) Nichols and stepdaughter, Debbie (Jerry) Beck.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in Kentucky. Interment will take place in Evansport Cemetery, Evansport, Ohio. Local arrangements by Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those remembering Rene to make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer's Association.