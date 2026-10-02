Darolee J. Riegsecker (1947 – 2026)

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(Retired From F&M State Bank In West Unity)

FAYETTE, Ohio — Darolee Joy Riegsecker, 79, of rural Fayette, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, the result of very recent health issues.

Born May 6, 1947, in Morenci, she was the youngest of five children from the union of the late Franklin and Genevieve (Greek) Edmondson.

Darolee lived her formative years in Morenci and graduated from Morenci Area Schools with the Class of 1965.

The following month, on June 26, 1965, she married the love of her life, Fayette native Samuel Riegsecker. They made their home in Fayette where they raised a daughter and son and enjoyed more than 61 years of memories together.

Darolee provided day care for children out of her home for many years before she became employed outside of the home.

She worked as a bank teller for Farmers & Merchants State Bank for more than 25 years and retired from the West Unity branch in 2013. Being a social butterfly, she provided excellent customer service that customers would willingly wait in line for.

Sam and Darolee enjoyed annual overnight trips to Shipshewana, Indiana, for their anniversary, and she greatly anticipated every opportunity for a family gathering. She had a special affection for Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which she always kept in supply. She is best remembered for her genuine concern for others and her selfless ways which provided so much love for her family.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Samuel, are a daughter, Laurie (Terry) Scherer of Alvordton, Ohio; a son, Brian (Michala) Riegsecker of Fayette; five grandchildren, Tyler (Tatiana) Hutchison, Travis Hutchison, Kelsie (Austin) Thiel, Brynne (Blake) Bruner and Brylee Riegsecker; seven great-grandchildren, Khi’rea, Sophia, Athena, Daria, Paisley, Parker and Stella; sisters-in-law, Barbara Edmondson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Ruth Ann (Phil) Dunn of South Haven, Michigan; brother-in-law, Vic (Pat) Riegsecker of Wauseon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Darolee was preceded in death by her four siblings, Dean Edmondson, Daryl Edmondson, Donelda (Richard) Ford and Donna Lou Baker; sisters-in-law, Janet (Ronnie) Bechstein and Deanna Riegsecker; and brother-in-law, Jim (Ann) Riegsecker.

The Riegsecker family will receive friends for visitation at the Marry Funeral Home in Morenci on Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, from 2 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Andy Reynard officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Ransom Township, Hillsdale County.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial contributions in honor of Darolee to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Morenci.