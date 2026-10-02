Sharon M. Fiske (1957 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Bryan)

Sharon M. Fiske, 68, of Bryan, Ohio, suddenly passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana, surrounded by her family.

Sharon was born Nov. 16, 1957, in Englewood, New Jersey, the daughter of the late Herbert and Marion (Van Decker) Umstead Sr. She attended Pequannock Township High School.

On May 23, 1981, Sharon married Douglas M. Fiske in Wayne, New Jersey, and they celebrated 45 years of marriage. Sharon was a devoted wife and mother who cared for her family.

She created a warm and inviting home for her children and their friends and proudly supported her two sons at their sporting events.

After raising her children, Sharon worked various jobs before concluding her career as a sales associate at Christopher & Banks. Sharon had a passion for crafts and loved decorating her home for each season. She enjoyed playing Euchre with friends and found peace and relaxation spending time at Hamilton Lake.

Surviving are her husband, Douglas Fiske of Bryan, Ohio; two sons, Daniel (Tamara) Fiske of Haskins, Ohio, and Bradley (Abi Clark) Fiske of Royal Oak, Michigan; grandson, Bennett Fiske; and brother, Herbert (Nancy) Umstead Jr. of Wantage, New Jersey. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Michael Fiske.

Visitation for Sharon will be held Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center St., Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will begin at noon at the church with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Burial will follow at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan. Memorial contributions can be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.