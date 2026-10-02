Victoria L. Smith (1946 – 2026)

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(Enjoyed Spending Time With Her Family)

Victoria Lynn Smith, 80, of Edon, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Victoria was born March 24, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio, to Jackson Cordle and Verna (Bishop) Cordle. She worked for Lectron/Eaton Corporation, where she retired as a supervisor.

She married Stanley “Joe” Smith on March 2, 1964, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 2, 2002.

Victoria loved being a mother and grandmother and was very proud of her large family. She enjoyed playing cards, sitting on her swing, camping and spending time with her family.

She was lovingly known by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as Nana, Maw Maw Mom and Grandma.

Victoria is survived by her children, Greg Smith of Edon, Lisa Davis of Edon, Aimee Bell of Edon, Matthew Smith of Blakeslee, and Pamela Erman of Montpelier; 14 grandchildren; and 35 great-grandchildren. Nieces and nephews also survive.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley “Joe” Smith; her parents, Jackson and Verna Cordle; her brother, Daniel Cordle; and her sister, Tamara Cordle.

Visitation for Victoria and her family will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2026, at the Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery. Pallbearers: Greg Smith, Matt Smith, Rex Davis, David Bell, Ryan Dean, Joel Mitchell, Ryle Smith, Cole Smith, Jadon Erman, Josh Erman.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be given, and the guest register signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Victoria’s obituary announcement was lovingly prepared by her family. Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, is honored to serve Victoria’s family.