Rebecca Cantú (1954 – 2026)

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(Made Everyone Feel Loved & Cared For)

Rebecca Cantu, age 72, of Wauseon, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2026, at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center with her nearest and dearest by her side.

She was born Feb. 3, 1954, to Ruben and Aurora (Fuentes) Acevedo in McAllen, Texas. In October 1974, she married the love of her life, Guadalupe Cantú, Sr., in Wauseon, Ohio, and he survives.

The love she had for her husband, children, nieces, nephews, and especially her grandchildren was immeasurable. Her family was her greatest joy, and she had a beautiful way of making everyone around her feel loved and cared for.

She was always cooking for everyone around her. It didn’t matter who you were—even if you were a city worker passing by outside, if she saw you, she would invite you in, make sure you had something to eat, and send you on your way with a full heart and a full stomach.

She loved to clean and could often be found making sure everything in sight was spotless—even the sidewalks! She enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends, and their company brought her so much happiness.

Her faith and love for the Word of God were an important part of her life. Many times, you could find her singing Mexican hymns as she went about her day, filling her home with her faith and her beautiful voice. She also had a special way of letting her children know they were always in her heart.

Every night, she would make sure to call them just to wish them a good night. Those simple calls were her way of saying, “I love you,” and reminding them that no matter where life took them, they were never far from her thoughts.

She gave her love freely, cared for everyone around her, and found joy in the simple things—family, friends, faith, a clean home, a good meal, and knowing that the people she loved were okay.

Her love, her laughter, her cooking, her songs, and those nightly goodnight calls will forever remain in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted husband, Guadalupe Cantú, Sr.; sons, Guadalupe “Lupe” Cantú, Jr. (Michelle Cantu) and Robert Cantu (Jordan Perdue); grandchildren, Lindsey (Andrew) Wishmeyer, Lorenzo (Amelia) Mckeever, Destini (Brant) Casey, Julian (Magann) Cantu, Christian Cantu, Cameron Cantu, Rhys Cantu and River Cantu; great-grandchildren, Atlas Blaze Cantu, Freyja Faye Cantu and Lorynn Rey Wishmeyer; siblings, Ruben Acevedo, Esequiel Acevedo and Marisa Flores; favorite dogs, Sugar, Cinnamon, Maestro and Koby.

She was preceded in death by her parents and embraced by her son in Heaven, John Cantú; sisters, Raquel Hernandez and Rosalinda Ayala; and brother, Able Acevedo.

Visitation will be Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. at True North Church, 850 W. Elm St., Wauseon, Ohio. Family will also gather from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026, with her funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Rex Stump will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Caspar Cemetery.

Should family and friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the family, c/o Guadalupe Cantú, Sr.

The obituary for Rebecca was lovingly prepared by the family.