David Aten (1938 – 2025)

David J. Aten, 86, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 11, 2025, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

David was born July 21, 1938, in Hicksville, son of the late LeRoy J. and Cleo M. (Edson) Aten.

After graduating from Hicksville High School in 1956, he continued his education earning a bachelor degree in biology and English from Bowling Green State University and his Masters in Education and English from Northern Illinois University. David also took some post graduate courses from Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Missouri.

He married Nancy G. Carr on December 24, 1961, in Hicksville, and she survives. For over 27 years David taught English, starting his career at Monroe High School in Michigan, and then at Larkin High School in Elgin, Illinois.

In 1987, David and Nancy decided to move back to Hicksville to be closer to family. In retirement, he worked at Cline’s Grocery Store. David attended the Hicksville First Church of Christ, where he sang in the choir and served as a volunteer for Vacation Bible School (VBS) and Prime Time for Youth (PTY) programs.

Throughout his life David enjoyed music and played trumpet in several jazz bands over the years, including the “Jolly Corks”.

In high school, he earned the very first John Philip Sousa Band Award, which is given to the top high school band student. David was also a motor sports fan and enjoyed watching IndyCar racing at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Surviving is his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy Aten of Hicksville; three children, Scott (Sarah) Aten of Spanaway, Washington, Mindy (Steve Franz) Aten of Hamilton, Indiana, and Joe (Janelle) Aten of Pasadena, Maryland; five grandchildren, Joshua (Emma Kane) Aten, Liz (Indy) Green, Tiffany (Craig) Clines, Jake Aten and Connor Aten; three great-grandchildren, Sophia, Ollie and Finn; and a sister, Lois (Amos) Caudill of Kenton, Ohio. David was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for David J. Aten will be held on Monday, March 24, 2025, from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the Hicksville First Church of Christ, 118 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526. A memorial service will immediately follow in the church beginning at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Eric Bass officiating. Private burial will take place at a later date at Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville.

Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville, Ohio 43526.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the Hicksville First Church of Christ, CHP Home Care & Hospice, or to the Crippled Children & Adult Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.