David Thomas Boyer (1936-2020)

David Thomas Boyer, 83 years, of Bryan, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 in his residence, with his loved ones at his side. Tom was born on December 19, 1936, in Deshler, Ohio, the son of the late Charles Harley and Helen (House) Boyer.

He was a 1954 graduate of Deshler High School. Tom continued his education by attending Ohio Wesleyan University. He then transferred to Bowling Green State University where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1958.

Tom received his master’s degree in business administration in 1962 from the University of Toledo. He married Mary Jo Boynton on August 15, 1964 at Pulaski United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on November 18, 2004.

Tom was a self-employed CPA working for over 45 years, running his own business. He was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Rotary Club of Bryan where he was a Paul Harris Fellow and involved in the Rotary Reads Program.

He was a Past President of the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce, serving in 1980. He was a member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants as well as the Ohio Certified Public Accountants.

He was a member of the former Orchard Hills Country Club as well as the Highland Woods Country Club in Bonita Springs, Florida. Tom served as a Director at the Corn City State Bank in Deshler for 25 years.

Tom was an avid golfer and Ohio State Buckeye fan. He enjoyed snow skiing as well as being a licensed pilot.

Surviving are his son, Chip (Amy) Boyer of Bryan; two grandchildren, Allison Boyer at the University of Toledo and Ryan Boyer of Bryan; long-time companion, Fran Trausch of Bryan; one nephew, Scott (Ellen) Boyer of Custar, Ohio; six nieces, Ann (Marc) Mercer of Ocala, Florida, Mary Jo (Michael) Webb of Centennial, Colorado, Cheryl Boyer of Toledo, Sue (Dan) McGrady of Henryville, Indiana, Nancy (Larry) Neiling of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Julie (John) Hanley of Plymouth, Michigan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Mary Jo; one brother, Scott Boyer; one sister, Virginia Eagan and a niece, Sharon Hastings.

Visitation for David Thomas Boyer will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home – Lynn Street Chapel, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Saturday, February 1, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. in Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, where funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the church with Rev. Peter Paige officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio, 43506, or to the Autism Society of Northwest Ohio, 6629 West Central Avenue, Toledo, Ohio, 43617.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com