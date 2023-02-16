David Brown (1947-2023)

David A. Brown, 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

David was born January 20, 1947, in Marietta, Ohio, son of the late Howard and Mary (Moore) Brown. He was a 1965 graduate of Fort Frye High School in Beverly, Ohio, where many of his high school athletic records still stand.

David served in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1970.

While stationed in Vietnam, he ran the recreational sports league for the base. David then obtained his associates degree in business, which greatly helped him in his future career.

David married Jeri Stringer on July 27, 1968, and that marriage ended in divorce. He then married Jane E. Grogg on January 26, 2008, in Ney, Ohio, and she survives.

David worked for Sears his entire career, retiring in 2009, after 42 years of service. David came to Bryan in 1978 as a Regional Manager, he then opened the nation’s first dealer store in 1991.

He was a member of the Kiwanis Club of Bryan, the Bryan American Legion Post 284, and Dad’s Place. David was a sports enthusiast his entire life, devoting many years to coaching youth sports in Bryan and rooting on the Golden Bears.

David is survived by his loving wife, Jane Brown of Bryan; two children, Jason (Heidi) Brown of Bryan, and Courtney (Eric) Powell of Bryan; three grandchildren, Brooks, Quinn, and Avery Brown; and one brother, John (Margene) Brown of Marietta, Ohio.

David was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Ned and Maxine Grogg.

Visitation for David A. Brown will be held Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 P.M. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. To honor David’s life, the family asks that you wear your favorite sports attire to the visitation. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the Bryan Athletic Boosters – Community Capital Athletic Improvement Project.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.