Rosemary Hartford (1942-2023)

Rosemary Jeanette Hartford, age 80, of Liberty Center; surrounded by her family, was called home to her Lord and Savior Tuesday evening, February 14, 2023.

She was born in Cygnet, OH on April 24, 1942 to Delton H. Bateson and Opal (Carr) Bateson. Rosemary was a 1960 graduate of Waite High School in Toledo.

On June 1, 1963 she married John H. Hartford Sr. and he passed away on January 30, 2007.

Rosemary served as clerical assistant in the accounting departments with several companies, most recently for several years with Silgan Can Company in Napoleon before retiring.

She was an active member of Liberty Chapel Global Methodist Church. Rosemary will always be remembered for being a talented cook and a gifted baker, especially her cookies.

She loved spending time listening to music in her flower beds and simply enjoying life. Most of all Rosemary loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, John (Kathy) Hartford of Liberty Center, David (Alycia) Hartford of Colton, Leslie (Kenny) Barnes and Jennifer Hartford both of Liberty Center; brother, Richard Burnham of Liberty Center; sister, Rita Truman of Rossford; grandchildren, Ben (Kristin) Hartford, Janae (Cody) Elling, David (Larissa) Hartford, Simon (Jordan) Hartford, Olivia (Tim) Chase, Ashton Nagucki, Avery Hartford, Alexander Hartford, Ashley (Ben) Schwarzman, Abbigail (Kage) Seals and Amanda (Jacob) Seiler; and 10 great grandchildren.

Rosemary was also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Burnham.

Friends will be received from 4:00 PM -8:00 PM on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, in Delta. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Liberty Chapel Global Methodist Church, 9474 Co Rd V, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532. Pastors Ben Hartford and Brad Martin will be officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Heath Cemetery in Colton.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Liberty Chapel Global Methodist Church, Hope Services – Henry County Board of Developmental Disabilities, 135 E. Maumee Ave, Napoleon, Ohio 43545 or Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 East River Rd, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 in her memory.