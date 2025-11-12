David Creque (1956 – 2025)

(Served With Lyons-Royalton Fire Department)

David Scott Creque, 69, of Lyons, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, November 11, 2025, with his wife and granddaughter at his side.

He was born on April 3, 1956, to Virgil and Janet (Bettinger) Creque. On September 11, 1981, he married the love of his life, Julie (Schmitz), and together they built a family filled with laughter, love, and countless memories.

Dave was a proud father to four children — Janet (Cory) Spencer, Scott (Jenna) Creque, Cory (Emily) Creque, and Chelsea (Bradley) Edwards — and a devoted grandfather to nine grandchildren: Chloe Creque & Jim Spencer, Jayden, Clairissa Jo, and Lincoln Creque, Blake, Arya, and Ellie Creque, and August Edwards. His family was his greatest joy and his proudest accomplishment.

A 1974 graduate of Evergreen High School and a 1976 graduate of Owens Community College, Dave dedicated nearly 50 years of his life to agriculture.

He worked as an agronomist, crop advisor, and farm center manager for Metamora Elevator Company, The Andersons, Royster Clark, Crop Production Services, Prattville Elevator, and Gold Coast Sales.

He was proud to work alongside farmers throughout Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan, offering trusted advice and friendship along the way.

In addition to his professional career, Dave served his community as a volunteer fireman for more than 25 years with the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department and as a 4-H advisor for the Lyons Lucky Leaders. His dedication, generosity, and sense of humor made a lasting impact on those around him.

Dave loved gardening — especially planting pumpkins — and helping his granddaughter Chloe with her 4-H hog projects. He was known for surprising his family with new animals, from chickens to goats, and for his endless supply of jokes (even if everyone had heard them before).

He was proud of his son Scott’s career in NASCAR, loved watching Ohio State football, the Detroit Lions, and the PGA, and enjoyed golfing and bowling with Julie.

Whether he was fishing with his son Cory, dancing with his daughter Chelsea, or debating with his daughter Janet (even when he agreed with her), Dave lived life with joy and laughter.

He cherished Canada fishing trips with the Boger boys and Fred Duncan, cooked up Sunday breakfasts while dancing and singing like Elvis, and was always the life of the party — at least until the sun set, earning him the nickname “Daytime Dave.”

He had a way of making everyone smile, especially when reminding his nieces and nephews, “I’m Uncle Dave to you!” or yelling “yo baby, yo baby” when you walked in the room.

Above all, Dave taught his children the value of hard work, curiosity, and kindness. He believed in lifelong learning and always prayed before family meals that “this food may not only nourish our bodies but also our minds.”

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, children, grandchildren, and siblings — Reid (Tracey) Creque, Mary (George) Trombly, Suzanne (Paul) Thornton, Joseph (Lisa) Creque, and Paul Creque, as well as his father-in-law, William Schmitz, brothers-in-law Gary (Shellie Schmitz), Steve (Lynette) Schmitz, Billy (Amy) Schmitz, sisters-in-law Cheryl (Denny) Rowland, Patty (Doug) Boger, SueAnn (Kent) Peete, Anja Onken, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law Ramona Schmitz, brother-in-law John Schmitz, and nephew Jarrod Creque.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, especially his nurse Tiffany and aide Cindy, for their compassionate care.

Visitation will be held Monday, November 17th from 3:00 to 7:00 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Metamora. Visitation will continue Tuesday, November 18th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Assumption, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Fr. Jeremy Miller presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lyons-Royalton Fire Department or the Fulton County 4-H Endowment Fund.