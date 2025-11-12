Daniel Avers (1960 – 2025)

(Lifelong Archbold Resident)

Daniel Roy Avers, died suddenly Sunday evening, November 9, 2025, in his home. He was born at Detwiler Manor, Wauseon, Ohio to Raymond and Leta Avers of Archbold.

He married Anjelita Jimenez, July 29, 1983. He is survived by his mother Leta, his wife, Angie, daughter Dr. Richelle (Matthew) Avers, Fargo, ND; stepdaughter, Jessica Grime Harris, Napoleon; stepson, Jeremiah (Nicky) Grime, Wauseon; grandchildren, Charles Edward, Defiance, Carlos Edward and Cahlil Edward, Napoleon; Carys, Kyrin, and Lawson Grime, Wauseon; Kaleigh Pringle, Toledo; great grandchildren, Bryce, Savannah, Peyton and Brooks; Adaline and Brexton; Braxton, Lilly, Ellie, and Arabella. He was preceded in death by his father Ray, and stepdaughter Hether Grime.

Dan was a lifelong resident of Archbold and worked many jobs including; D&W Collision, Archbold Refuse Service and the Village of Archbold Water Department where he retired after 30 years of service to his community.

After retirement, Dan enjoyed holding down his Lazy Boy while working on his computer, and watching a lot of TV. Dan used his computer to troubleshoot and fix anything big or small. He loved to laugh! His humor and sarcasm were contagious.

Dan’s greatest joy was raising his only child, Dr. Richelle. He was always willing to nurture and watch her grow into the amazing adult that she is.

He reveled at all of her achievements and supported her in her many adventures. His last gift to all of us was to walk her down the aisle (mountain) at her wedding on September 13, of this year. He was most definitely loved and was the rock of his family.

Viewing and memorial service will be held at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, Archbold, with viewing on Saturday, November 15, from 3 – 5 and memorial service on Sunday, November 16, 2 p.m.

Memorials can be given to St. Martin’s Lutheran Church, children’s ministries, or the donor’s choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com