Martin Cox (1946-2022)

Martin E. Cox, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at the Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Marty was a former member of the Williams County Archery Club. He enjoyed hunting, working on old cars and attending cruise-ins around the area.

Martin E. Cox was born December 14, 1946 in Wauseon, Ohio, the son of Ralph E. and Geraldine E. (Greenman) Cox.

He was a 1965 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Dee A. Harmon on October 26, 1968 in Bryan and she survives.

Marty is also survived by his daughter, Julie (Alex) Yeager, of Ypsilanti, Michigan; son, James (Tracy Mikus) Cox, of Euless, Texas; 3 granddaughters, Mikala, Kaelyn and Zoey; 4 great-granddaughters; brothers, Steven (Kathy) Cox, of Moss Bluff, Louisiana and Brad (Amy) Cox, of Bryan and nephews, Danny Cox, of Iowa City, Iowa, Josh Cox, of Moss Bluff and Casey Karnes, of Napoleon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, Rhonda Cox.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 2:00-4:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Private graveside services will be held at Evansport Cemetery.

Memorial donations are requested to the Bryan Area Foundation – Inclusive Playground Project Fund, PO Box 651, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.