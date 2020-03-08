David Irvin (1951-2020)

David Lee Irvin, 68, of Montpelier, OH passed away on March, 6, 2020 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance.

He was born on August 6, 1951 in Lansing, MI to Horace J. and Marilyn J. (Keel) Irvin. David attended DeWitt High School in DeWitt, MI.

David is survived by his wife, Mary Irvin; son, Kenneth Moffett of Bryan; two grandchildren, Ethan and Alexander Moffett; brother, James (Jane) Irvin of Howell, MI; and Mary’s two daughers, Mary Bates Robinson of Montpelier and Jennifer Farley of Logan, WV.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per his wishes, no services will be held for David. Donations may be made in his memory to Williams County Cancer Assistance.

To send flowers to David’s family, please visit our floral section.