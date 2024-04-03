David Layman (1947 – 2024)

(Lifelong Truck Driver; Archbold Graduate)

David Lee Layman, age 77, of Fayette, passed away on April 2, 2024, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home in Wauseon. David was a truck driver his whole life.

David was born on January 14, 1947, in Wauseon, to the late Duane and Virginia (Galbraith) Layman.

David was a 1965 graduate of Archbold High School. On August 6, 1983, David married Deborah (Arkison) and she survives. They enjoyed 40 years of marriage together.

From the age of eight, David wanted to be a truck driver. He started his trucking career hauling turkeys around the area as a teenager.

He enjoyed truck rodeos and his original Model T car that he owned up until this past December. David was a participant in the 1988 Truck Driving National Championship.

David is survived by his wife, Deborah; son, Granger (Delic) Layman of Missouri; and grandchildren, Madison, Connor, Kaillie, Sydney, and Emily. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation for David will take place on Friday, April 5, 2024, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold, from 3pm to 8pm. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the funeral home, at 11am, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at the Bayes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Truck Driver’s Association or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Layman family.