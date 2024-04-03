Thomas “Tom” Clendenen (1928 – 2024)

(Most Recently Of Archbold)

Thomas “Tom” Clendenen, 95, most recently of Archbold, Ohio, was welcomed home by His Heavenly Father on March 24, 2024. We rejoice that he passed peacefully in his sleep after battling heart failure.

Tom was born on Nov. 20, 1928 to Carl and Opal (Vance) Clendenen in Addison, Ohio. He was the fourth of their five children. Older siblings Carl, Bob, and Ruth (Chance), and younger brother, Arnold, preceded Tom in death.

Tom met Eva (Knisely) as they attended Olivet Nazarene College (now University). They wed in September of 1948 and were blessed to share 75+ amazing years!

Anyone privileged enough to spend a little time with this special couple can testify to their mutual love and respect.

Their long marriage demonstrated devotion, partnership, compromise and walking in their strong and shared faith in God, with an extra helping of humor on top!

Tom and Eva joyfully welcomed daughters Dawn and Vicki — even selecting the same birthday for both girls, just five years apart.

Tom doted on “his three girls.” He was a faithful husband, father, provider, protector, ally, confidante, guide, and spiritual leader for them until the very end.

Tom embraced his roles of grandfather to five grandchildren: Jason Taylor, Joel Carlough, Jared Carlough, Melissa (Dyer) Starbuck and John Dyer. He loved watching his family grow as four great-grandchildren joined the clan: Caylin (Busse) Nix, Jordan Taylor, Jasper Carlough and Stella Carlough. Most recently he’s also enjoyed his two young great-great grandsons: Grayson and Nash. To God be the glory — great things He has done!

Tom’s family welcomes you to join us as we celebrate his life, our love for him, and God’s many blessings on Saturday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at West Unity Methodist Church, 311 N. Liberty St., West Unity, Ohio, 43570. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. A meal will be shared following the service.