David Somers (1952-2019)

David Jay Somers passed away unexpectedly on June 8 at his home in Austin, Texas. Dave was a 1970 graduate of Pettisville High School. Dave had lived in Texas for the past 35 years and was a supervisor for a local construction company in Austin.

Dave will be remembered for being a very talented bass player and his love for live music, which is what led him to Austin, Texas. He was a big fan of supporting live local musicians. Dave was born April 25, 1952, the son of Donald Somers and Mary Jane (Baer) Somers.

Survivors include his only child, daughter Aimee Rau of Bryan, Ohio; granddaughter, Alexis Rau of Tempe, Arizona; grandson, Nate Rau of Columbus, Ohio; nephew, Don Miller of Kendallville, Indiana; goddaughter, Aria Hollingsworth of Kyle, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy (Somers) Fox; along with several lifelong musician family members, Kenny, Steve and Kevin Hollingsworth, Chuck Mauk Sr., Matt Kunish and Davey Farrell.

I’m sure it’s quite the jam sessions up there right now! Rest easy and rock on. The family requests that you support and donate to your local musicians in memory of Dave.

