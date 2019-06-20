Robert Scantlen (1936-2019)

Robert Lee Scantlen, age 82, of Ney, Ohio, passed away at 8:19 P.M. on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Mr. Scantlen was a 1954 graduate of Defiance High School and had been employed as a lift truck operator at Defiance Precision Products, retiring with forty-four years of service to the company. He was a life time member of the Maumee Valley Archeological Society and was an avid fisherman.

Robert Lee Scantlen was born on July 17, 1936, in Evansport, Ohoi the son of Paul and Marian (Clark) Scantlen. He married Irene D. Kemm on April 30, 1997, in West Unity, Ohio and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Barbara (Dana) Dimock and Brenda Hernandez, both of Defiance; five grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; his step children, David Hoffman, Diane Pickerling, Barb Bonar and Mary Ann Hoffman, all of Ney, and Steve Hoffman and Basil (Candy) Steffes, both of Sherwood, Ohio; twelve step grandchildren; sixteen step great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Shirley (Judd) Schroeder, of Dunlap, Tennessee, and Linda Hull, of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Donald, George and Russell Scantlen.

In keeping the Robert’s wishes there will be no visitation or services. Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

