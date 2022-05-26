David Steagall (1963-2022)

David G. Steagall, age 58, of Swanton, with his loving wife by his side, passed away Monday evening, May 23, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo after being diagnosed with cancer almost one year ago.

He was born in Wauseon on July 30, 1963 to the late David M. Steagall and Nancy S. (Downing) Steagall.

David grew up in the logging and sawmill industry in Kentucky; where he became an accomplished in the trade.

After moving to Ohio; he was employed with Tri-County Logging. David also was skilled in excavating and trucking.

Later he worked for BFI Landfill and Get’er Dug, LLC in Lyons before retiring. David was a member of the Ohio Operating Engineers Local #20.

He also worked as a certified licensed septic system installer for 5 counties in Northwest Ohio under his company name, Little David Excavating.

David was an active member of Liberty Freewill Baptist Church, along with his wife, Jennifer (Jeffries); whom he married on August 27, 1983.

Along with his wife, Jennifer of 38 years, David is survived by his children, Tasha (Mike Tate) Steagall, Melinda (Ryan) Smith and David (Jessica Neitzke) Steagall; sisters, Donna (Kenny) Morris, Robin (Calvin) Fultz, Christina (Leon) Mullins and Nancy (Curtis) Samuel; brother, Justin Jeffries; grandchildren, Tiffany, Ravi, Ryah, Lincoln, Thomas, Lynda, Lacey, Tinsley, David Jr., Colton, Kaylee, Braylee and Lela; along with many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Bobbie Jo Peyton and grandson, Jayden.

Friends and family will be received from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta. A funeral service honoring David’s life will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, May 28, 2022; also at the funeral home. Pastor Arron Brockschmidt will be officiating. Interment will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Those wishing to show an expression of sympathy are asked to make a memorial contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research, P.O Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in David’s memory.

