Ronald Burkheimer (1955-2022)

Ronald E. Burkheimer, age 67, of Swanton, passed away Monday morning, May 23, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg.

Ron was born in Toledo on May 4, 1955 to the late Kelsey and Leota (Rhodes) Burkheimer. He would later marry the love of his life, Brenda Smith on February 8, 1975 and would share 47 years together.

Ron was a mechanic and later truck driver for Alro Steel, retiring in June, 2021. Ron loved being with his family, especially his grandchildren and great granddaughter.

In his spare time he enjoyed working on his 1964 GTO, playing pool and golfing with his buddies. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Brenda; son, Jerrid (Karen) Burkheimer; sisters, Olive Lynn; Joanne Steinberg; Connie (Jerry) Rieger; brothers, John (Bicghna) Nadack; Leslie Burkheimer; grandchildren, Tiffany; Lance (Bailey) and Courtney Burkheimer and great granddaughter, Seyla.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Claybough and brother, Kelsey Burkheimer.

Friends will be received from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Ron will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Burial will follow at Raker Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK., 73123.