David Stutzman (1947 – 2025)

David Gene Stutzman, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. David was born January 10, 1947 in Wauseon, Ohio to the late Charles Noah Stutzman and Wanda Mae (Coulon) Schlosser.

He married Sheila (Campbell) Stutzman on December 28, 1974 and she survives. David graduated in 1965 from Bryan High School.

He was a United States Navy veteran, Machinist repairman serving on the USS Dixie and USS Proteus in active duty during the Vietnam War from 1968-1972.

David was employed as a tool and die maker at Winzeler Stamping for over 30 years. He attended Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio. David was also a lifetime member of the Bryan VFW.

David enjoyed sprint and dirt track car racing at Eldora and Butler Motor Speedway. For over 50 years, he and his family spent many enjoyable days at Camp DiClair on Nettle Lake. He was a master tinkerer and “Stutzmanized” many projects for his family.

David is survived by, his wife, Sheila, his children, Michael (Melissa) Stutzman, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Denise (Corey) Stantz, Archbold, Ohio, Ryan (Katrisha) Stutzman, Edgerton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Andrew (Michela) Stutzman, Sean (Morgan) Stutzman, Ashlyn (Alexander) Hulse, Meghan Stantz, Ava Stutzman, Barrett Stutzman, his sisters, Linda (John) Hill, Debra (Randy) Nemire. David is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Norman Stutzman.

Visitation for David will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 24, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Visitation will also be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 25, 2025 in the funeral home prior to the funeral service. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 25, 2025 in the funeral home. Pastor Rick Stiver will officiate. Interment will follow in Williams Center Cemetery. Graveside military honors will be accorded by the Bryan VFW and American Legion honor guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio.

