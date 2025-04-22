Ruth Wieland (1956 – 2025)

(Former President Of Stryker Rotary Club)

Ruth Anne Wieland, age 68, of Stryker, passed away on April 17, 2025, at the CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance. Ruth worked as the office manager at Northwestern Ohio Driver Training School in Stryker for 25 years.

Ruth was born on December 9, 1956, in Bryan, to the late Robert and Betty (Carroll) Dangler. On August 22, 1975, she married the love of her life, Michael Wieland, and he survives. In her life, Ruth was a member of several organizations in Stryker.

She was a Daisy Scout Leader and a Stryker Band Booster Member. She also was a member of the Stryker Rotary Club, joining in 2011, where she served six terms as President of the Rotary.

Surviving Ruth is her husband, Michael; son, David (Jeremy Beane) Wieland; daughter, Julie (Michael) Foore; grandson, Isaac Gerken; brother, Paul (Rosie) Dangler; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roger Dangler; infant sister, Sharon; and sister-in-law, Karen Dangler.

Visitation for Ruth will take place on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, at the First Lutheran Church in Stryker, from 11am to 3pm. A memorial service will take place at 3pm, with Minister Chris Staup officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker Rotary or donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Wieland family.