Dean Cook (1937-2021)

Dean M. Cook, 83, passed away Monday, June 21, 2021, while under hospice care near his home in Port Richey, Fla. Dean was born Sept. 16, 1937, to the late Mildred and Marvin Cook.

He graduated from Delta High School, served in the U.S. Navy, and worked at the Chevrolet plant in Toledo until moving to Florida. Dean enjoyed many years of fishing on Bright Lake in Canada.

Dean is survived by his wife Elizabeth; son, Ralph Cook of Pensacola Fla.; brother, Russel Cook; and sisters, Carol Leupp and Marty Firstenberger.

Dean was also preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and children, Julie, Keith, Andy, Mickey, Scott, and Dean.

A private graveside service will be held at Fulton Union Cemetery, Delta, at the convenience of the family.

