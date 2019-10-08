Dean Schmucker (1944-2019)

Dean A. Schmucker, age 74 years, of Maumee, passed away Sunday morning, October 6, 2019, at the Sunshine Community Home in Maumee.

He was born November 2, 1944, at Wauseon, the son of Carl and Melba (Rufenacht) Schmucker. He lived in the Sunshine Group Home in Pettisville before moving to Maumee about 5 years ago. Dean enjoyed listening to music.

He is survived by a brother, David (Debbie) Schmucker of O’Fallon, MO; nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Judy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 28, at 12:30 PM at the Sunshine Community Home with Rev. Mary Jo Bray officiating. Interment will be in the Lockport Cemetery, rural Stryker.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

