Dianne Johnston (1949-2019)

Dianne Kay Johnston, of Delta, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Dianne was born in New London, Wisconsin on June 19, 1949 to the late Russell & Arlene (Walbreck) Doughty.

A homemaker all her life, she and her husband Bill raised four wonderful children. In her spare time, Dianne loved to listen to music, dance, fishing, boating and was a sports enthusiast.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Bill; children, Robert (Brenda) Johnston; David (Sa-mi) Johnston; William (Mary) Johnston; Claridena “Claire” Dickerson; eight grandchildren; brothers, James (Sue) Doughty; Mike (Cathy) Doughty; Mark (Danna) Doughty; Peter (Nancy) Doughty; sisters, Sue (Gary) Chatfield; JoJo (Mr. John) Wilson and Cindy (Harry) Holt. She was preceded in death by her sister, Ann Johnson.

Friends will be received in the Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 10 AM until start of service beginning at 11 AM. Burial will be private.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Rd., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

