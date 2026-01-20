Deana VanArsdalen (1961 – 2026)

(Member Of Alvordton United Brethren Church)

FAYETTE — Deana Lynn VanArsdalen, age 64, of rural Fayette, died suddenly Monday evening, Jan. 19, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital. Born March 1, 1961, in Bryan, she was the daughter of DeWayne and Myrtle (Pinette) VanArsdalen.

Deana grew up in West Unity and graduated from Hilltop High School with the Class of 1979. After high school, she worked for several years at the former Peter Stamping in Fayette before starting a family, and later provided daycare out of her home while she raised her daughters.

Later, she worked as a waitress for the Village Kitchen in West Unity, where she eventually was promoted to manager and bookkeeper. She was a member of the Alvordton United Brethren Church.

Fond of the simple pleasures of life, Deana found joy in singing, cooking, baking and gardening, as well as antiquing with her husband, Tony. They enjoyed annual trips to Holmes County each summer, often on his motorcycle.

In more recent years, she adored the blessings of her grandchildren and never missed an athletic or school event to showcase her pride. Her kindness and always-joking, fun-loving personality will be forever remembered and deeply missed.

Surviving are her loving husband, Tony Hand; mother, Myrtle VanArsdalen of West Unity; daughters, Danyel VanArsdalen of Toledo, Chelsee Hand of West Unity, and Toni (Danny) Smith of Wauseon; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Hand and Robyn Henry, both of West Unity; brother, Bruce (Rhonda) VanArsdalen of West Unity; 11 grandchildren, Trey and Ariana Fuller, Carlee and Libbee Schaffner, Jackson Hand, Sierra, Spencer Jr., and Skylar Lester, Gabe Stephens, and Phoenix and Piper Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended loving family members.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dewey VanArsdalen; brother, David VanArsdalen; nephews, Dewey and Jeremy Hand; and brother-in-law, Tom Henry.

In accordance with Deana’s wishes, cremation will take place. To celebrate her life, the family will receive friends for a memorial visitation at Marry Funeral Home in Fayette on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions in Deana’s honor can be made to benefit the American Heart Association. Friends may express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.