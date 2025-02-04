Deborah VanScoder (1953 – 2025)

Deborah K. VanScoder, age 71, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:40 am on Monday, February 3, 2025, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Deb worked for over 25 years at ITT/Tomco before having to medically retire. She was a collector of all thing with gnomes and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Deborah was born on December 6, 1953 in Evansville, Indiana, the daughter of Leroy C. and Ollie M. (Shelton) Lyons.

Deb is survived by her daughter, Tanya (Matt Huffman) Faetanini, of Edgerton; grandchildren, Kailey (Chanda) Andres, of Sandusky, Bryceton VanScoder, of Bryan, Dominic Faetanini, of Sandusky and Sebastian Faetanini, of Edgerton; great grandchildren, Nova and Archer; brother, Jeff (Karyl Cape) Lyons, of Bryan and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Gary Lyons and Clinton Lyons and great nephew, Cody Lyons.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Thursday, February 6, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 7, 2024 in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association.